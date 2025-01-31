- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Jennie to prerelease ‘Love Hangover’ featuring Dominic Fike
Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will drop her new single, “Love Hangover,” on Friday, her agency, OA Entertainment, announced.
The track serves as a prerelease track from “Ruby,” her first full-length solo album, set for release on March 7.
Featuring American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, “Love Hangover” explores the emotional turmoil of an irresistible yet toxic attraction.
“Ruby” showcases Jennie’s “infinite musical potential” with a diverse lineup of 15 tracks across various genres. It includes “Mantra,” released last October, along with “Zen” and “Love Hangover.”
The album also features collaborations with global artists, such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.
To celebrate the release, Jennie will host “The Ruby Experience” shows in Los Angeles, New York and Incheon in March.