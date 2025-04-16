Jennie returns to Coachella as solo artist, says it ‘feels like a dream’

Jennie,

a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has returned to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as a solo artist, delivering a high-energy performance that captivated a packed crowd at the Outdoor Theatre.

Sporting a chic Western-style hat and sunglasses, Jennie opened her set with the track “Filter” on Sunday (U.S. time), setting the tone for a night marked by charisma, confidence and stage presence.

The performance marked her first solo appearance at the California-based festival, one of the largest and most prominent music events in the United States.

Jennie previously appeared at Coachella with BLACKPINK in 2019, when the group made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival. The quartet returned in 2023 as headliners, becoming the first K-pop group to top the festival’s lineup.

On Sunday, Jennie unveiled a distinct pop star identity, effortlessly shifting between fierce and sultry moods.

Her set list included her prerelease solo track “Mantra,” followed by “Handlebars,” “ZEN,” “F.T.S” and “like JENNIE,” which drew roaring chants of her name from the audience.

“It feels like a dream to be back in this desert performing at the Outdoor Theatre,” Jennie told fans on stage. “I hope we can all have fun together tonight.”

She also expressed gratitude for the crowd’s strong turnout. “I didn’t expect this many people to show up. It really looks like a huge crowd. Thank you for coming to my Coachella stage.”

Her solo appearance follows fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa’s performance at the festival on April 11. Jennie is scheduled to perform once more at Coachella next Sunday.