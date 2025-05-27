Jeju peace forum to kick off this week with focus on regional, global security challenges

An annual international peace forum was set to kick off on South Korea’s southern island of Jeju this week, focusing on peace and security challenges in regions and beyond, according to its organizer on Tuesday.

The 20th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity is scheduled to take place at the Jeju International Convention Center for a three-day run from Wednesday, bringing together some 4,000 participants from 60 countries, including prominent former and incumbent government officials and foreign policy experts.

Under this year’s theme of “Innovation for Peace and Prosperity,” the forum will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on complex and multidimensional challenges, from the intensifying strategic competition between the U.S and China and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, among other issues.

Also among the key topics are efforts to tackle climate change and the escalating race for technological supremacy.

This file photo shows a session of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity. (Yonhap)

The forum will begin with a world leaders’ session, where former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will deliver a main speech. Joining the session will be U.N. Under Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat Wamkele Mene.

South Korea’s acting President Lee Ju-ho will make a keynote speech in the opening ceremony, set for Thursday.

The forum will offer a special session on the present and future of bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan, ahead of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations next month.

A diplomats’ roundtable will take place to discuss efforts to enhance cooperation between South Korea and Africa, and efforts to promote the partnership with African countries.

Participants will also discuss the current diplomatic landscape following the launch of Donald Trump’s second administration, offering in-depth assessments of his approach to Northeast Asia and exploring strategic directions for South Korea.

The forum will also coincide with various side events showcasing Jeju’s leading policy initiatives on carbon neutrality, renewable energy, and smart tourism to a global audience.

Promotional and youth programs will also take place, with special art exhibitions offering a chance to experience Jeju’s unique natural environment and cultural heritage, the organizer said.