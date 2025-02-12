Ive achieves 5th million-seller with ‘Ive Empathy’

K-pop girl group Ive has set another million-seller record with its latest album, the group’s agency said Tuesday.

Ive’s third EP, “Ive Empathy,” sold 1,048,048 copies in its debut week, making it the band’s fifth album to surpass over 1 million sales, according to Starship Entertainment.

K-pop girl group Ive poses for a photo during a press conference held at a Seoul hotel on Feb. 3, 2025, to mark the release of its third EP, “Ive Empathy.” (Yonhap)

The sextet previously earned million-seller status with four albums, including its third single “After Like” and first full-length album, “I’ve Ive.”

“Ive Empathy” reached No. 3 on the Itunes’ World Wide Albums chart upon its release on Feb. 3. “Rebel Heart,” one of the album’s double lead tracks, topped the Top 100 songs chart of Melon, a leading music streaming service in South Korea, as of 2 p.m.

Staying true to its signature theme of self-confidence, Ive expanded its narrative to include empathy in the new EP.