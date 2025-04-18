Injured Son Heung-min to miss Tottenham’s Europa League quarterfinal match

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean captain Son Heung-min will miss a key continental match this week due to a foot injury.

Tottenham will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League at 9 p.m. Thursday in Frankfurt, Germany (local time), or 4 a.m. Friday (South Korean time). However, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou said Wednesday that Son had not traveled with the club to Germany.

“He’s been battling with his foot problem for a few weeks now and managed through it,” Postecoglou said at his prematch press conference. “He trained the last few days. He tried to train yesterday, and it wasn’t right, so we made the decision to leave him at home to allow him to recuperate and see the best mode of recovery for him.”

Son had also missed a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday with the foot issue. Spurs have not disclosed the extent of Son’s injury.

Son logged 80 minutes of action in the first leg against Frankfurt last week in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Europa League is the last remaining opportunity for Tottenham to win their first trophy since capturing the 2008 English Football League (EFL) Cup.

Earlier this season, they were eliminated in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They are well out of contention in the Premier League, ranking 15th on 37 points.

Son, who made his senior professional debut in 2010 with Hamburger SV in Germany and joined Tottenham in 2015, is seeking his first career trophy.

The 32-year-old has 11 goals in 43 matches in all competitions this season — his lowest goal total since netting eight in the 2015-2016 campaign, his first with Spurs.