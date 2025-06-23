Injured Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong resumes rehab assignment

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong has resumed his rehab from a shoulder injury after having his progress stalled by a hamstring issue.

Kim went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and two steals for the Triple-A Durham Bulls against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska, on Friday (local time). It was Kim’s first rehab game since June 12.

Kim, who signed with the Rays in February, had been trying to make his way back from a shoulder surgery he had in October last year while with the San Diego Padres.

Kim began his minor-league rehab stint May 26. For position players, those rehab assignments can last a maximum 20 days, and Kim’s was scheduled to end last Saturday.

However, Kim was pulled off his rehab stint due to right hamstring tightness, delaying his return to Major League Baseball.

Players who have to rehab in the minors longer must sit out for five days and receive a new 20-day period. Kim used that break to let his hamstring heal and began his new rehab assignment against Omaha.

In 13 games with the Bulls, Kim is batting .214/.352/.262 with four RBIs, nine walks and four steals.

Kim made his big league debut in 2021 after seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization and enjoyed his best season in 2023, when he became the first Asian-born infielder to capture a Gold Glove for his defensive excellence. In that same season, Kim also set career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .749.

Kim split his time at second base, shortstop and third base in 2023, and took over as the Padres’ everyday shortstop in 2024. Both his offense and defense slipped that season, though, and he posted 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering a shoulder injury in August.

Once Kim is back, the Rays will count on him to pair his strong defense with solid offensive production.