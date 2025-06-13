Independent counsel vows to probe ex-President Yoon’s martial law bid only in line with ‘logic of investigation’

The independent counsel appointed to investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law imposition said Friday he will work thoroughly only in line with the “logic of investigation.”

Cho Eun-suk made the remark in a statement hours after President Lee Jae-myung designated him and two other independent counsels to investigate Yoon’s case, corruption allegations involving his wife and the tragic death of a Marine.

This undated composite file photo shows (from L to R) Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection; Min Joong-ki, former chief judge of the Seoul Central District Court; and Lee Myeong-hyeon, former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors office. (Yonhap)

“I will look meticulously as if I am writing a ‘sacho’ and fulfill my duties as special prosecutor only in line with the logic of investigation,” he said, referring to a draft record of court activities kept during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

Cho vowed to do his best to ensure the investigation efforts of the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the prosecution are not wasted.

Cho is a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office and former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection.

He will lead an investigation into a series of charges against Yoon, including insurrection and military mutiny, over the martial law debacle in December.

Lee Myeong-hyeon, the independent counsel for the case of the Marine’s death, also stated his resolve going into the investigation.

“I will clearly determine the substantive truth behind the unjust death,” he told reporters at his office in southern Seoul, recalling that he firmly rejected a request to cover up a case 23 years ago.

A former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors office, Lee will investigate allegations that former President Yoon interfered in an earlier probe into the death of Cpl. Chae, who was swept away during a search mission for torrential rain victims in 2023.

Meanwhile, Min Joong-ki, the independent counsel for former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s case, stressed the importance of looking objectively at the allegations.

“I understand that the case given to me has raised many questions among the general public,” he told reporters at his office in southern Seoul.

Min, a former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, has been tasked to investigate the former first lady’s alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, her acceptance of a luxury bag and alleged interference in election nominations.