Independence fighter groups, opposition parties boycott gov’t-organized Liberation Day ceremony

Independence fighter groups and opposition party lawmakers boycotted the government’s Liberation Day ceremony Thursday to separately commemorate the anniversary in protest of the appointment of a new national independence museum chief.

The Heritage of Korean Independence (HKI), a state-funded association of independence fighters and their descendants, held the separate ceremony at Hyochang Park in central Seoul, joined by other independence activist groups and opposition party lawmakers.

It marked the first time independence-related groups held a separate Liberation Day ceremony from the government-organized one.

The move came as the groups and opposition parties have called for the resignation of Kim Hyoung-suk, the newly appointed president of the Independence Hall of Korea, accused of holding pro-Japanese views.

Lee Jong-chan, chief of the Heritage of Korean Independence, speaks during a ceremony commemorating Liberation Day at Hyochang Park in central Seoul on Aug. 15, 2024. (Yonhap)

“Recently, distortions of the truth and base historical perceptions stained with pro-Japanese views have spread, placing our society in confusion,” HKI chief Lee Jong-chan said at the ceremony. “The HKI could not just watch this regression and damage to history.”

The HKI has accused Kim of being a “New Right” figure who calls for designating Aug. 15, 1948, when South Korea’s government was established, as national foundation day.

Lee argued that creating a national foundation day would undermine the history of Korea’s independence movement and legitimize Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Kim’s past remarks alleging South Korea came into being when its government was established in 1948 led to suspicions his appointment was a precursor to designating the date as national foundation day, despite the government’s repeated denials.

The question of when South Korea came into being has long been a subject of ideological debate, with some arguing it was April 11, 1919, when a provisional government was established during Japan’s colonial rule.

Korea achieved independence on Aug. 15, 1945, following Japan’s surrender in World War II.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and other minor parties also boycotted the government ceremony, with Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the DP, and Rep. Cho Kuk, leader of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, attending the HKI event.

In the afternoon, other civic groups that boycotted the government’s ceremony held another event to honor independence activists at Hyochang Park.

Opposition party politicians also took part in the event, including Rep. Cho and his party’s floor leader, Rep. Hwang Un-ha, along with DP lawmaker Rep. Kim Yong-man.

After the ceremony, the participants staged a 3-kilometer march from the park to the premises of the presidential office in central Seoul.

Meanwhile, the presidential office defended the government’s ceremony amid criticism that it was an incomplete event due to the boycotts by the independence-related groups and opposition parties.

“The HKI is not the only subject of the independence movement and liberation,” a presidential official said. “We do not see the Liberation Day ceremony as being damaged just because a certain organization did not attend over a personnel complaint.”