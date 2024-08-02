Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival to heat up summer

The annual Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, one of the biggest summer music festivals in South Korea, kicked off Friday for a three-day run.

Hosted by the Incheon metropolitan government, the festival has been held every year in the Songdo district of Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, since 2006.

This year’s edition will feature 58 teams of musicians from home and abroad, including the world-renowned American guitarist Jack White, American hardcore punk band Turnstile and Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura.

Jack White, who has won 12 Grammy Awards, will headline on the second day.

White is known for his role as the vocalist and guitarist of the rock duo The White Stripes, which produced the global hit “Seven Nation Army” in 2003, a song often heard at sports events due to its addictive guitar riff.

Taiwanese national band Fire EX. and Japanese singer-songwriter Orisaka Yuta will also be performing at the festival.

The Brazilian band Sepultura will take the stage as part of its farewell tour, marking the end of its 40-year history.

On the third and final day of the festival, Korean indie rock band Jannabi will headline, 10 years after debuting on the stage through a rookie discovery program in 2014.

Among other Korean bands to perform are Silica Gel, Lacuna, Se So Neon, QWER and Amado Lee Jaram Band.

Designating Pentaport as one of the local festivals with high global potential, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to provide full support, including networking of musicians and overseas promotion of the festival, to foster its further growth.