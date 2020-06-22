In ‘Heng:Garae,’ Seventeen delivers comforting pep talk for youths

It’s natural for youth to torment themselves at life’s pivotal moments, like potentially life-changing career decisions, all the way to the most mundane choices, such as what to have for dinner.

For today’s youth, who face constant uncertainties, K-pop boy band Seventeen on Monday presented a dose of comfort and encouragement via the group’s latest EP album “Heng:Garae,” advising them to free themselves of anxieties when pursuing dreams and pushing toward challenges.

“We tried to fill the album with encouraging messages for today’s youth who are pursuing their dreams,” Woozi, vocalist and songwriter of Seventeen, said at a media showcase for its seventh EP album at the Intercontinental Seoul Coex Hotel in southern Seoul.

S.Coups, leader of K-pop boy band Seventeen poses for photos during a media showcase for the group’s new EP album “Heng:Garae” at the Intercontinental Seoul Coex Hotel in southern Seoul on June 22, 2020. (Yonhap)

Woozi added, “For those feeling lost during their coming-of-age period, when we try to find answers to our worries, we wanted to suggest there is always a way up forward, as in the term Henggarae.”