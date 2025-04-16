Im Sung-jae ties for 5th at Masters Yoo Jee-ho, 유지호 Yoo Jee-ho

Im Sung-jae has finished his sixth Masters appearance with a top-five finish after posting his best score of the week in the final round.

Im shot a three-under 69 in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday (local time) to finish tied for fifth place at seven-under 281 overall.

Im, who began the day tied for 10th place, made four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

He was the runner-up in 2020 and tied for eighth in 2022. His 2020 performance remains the best showing by a South Korean player at the Masters. He missed the cut in 2021 and 2024, and tied for 16th in 2023.

Im, who had shot 71-70-71 over the first three days, traded three birdies with two bogeys over the first nine holes.

He then eagled the par-5 13th for his second eagle of the tournament. He bogeyed the 16th but came right back with a birdie on the next hole en route to his 69.

Im finished four strokes behind the champion Rory McIlroy, who defeated Justin Rose on the first playoff hole for his first Masters title and his fifth major. McIlroy also completed a career Grand Slam, having won each of the four major tournaments at least once, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the club.

Im, who jumped three spots to No. 22 in the world rankings, said he was pleased with “a great week” at Augusta.

“Finishing in the top five shows that I can be plenty competitive at this tournament. I am happy with that outcome,” Im said in a comment relayed by the PGA Tour. “The course was really difficult but I was able to minimize mistakes and stay focused today.”

Im called his eagle on the 13th hole “the highlight” of his tournament.

“I didn’t have a great start, with bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes. But then I turned things around with birdies on the seventh and eighth holes,” Im said. “Saving par at No. 11 gave me some confidence, and making the eagle on the 13th hole was a huge turning point.”

Im, who finished his tournament while McIlroy was still on the course, had said immediately after his day that he hoped to see McIlroy don the green jacket. Im got his wish as the Northern Irish star birdied the first playoff hole.

“McIlroy realized his dream today and I hope I, too, can put on the green jacket someday,” Im added. “And I will keep trying to get better and better.”

Two other South Korean players were in action at Augusta. An Byeong-hun tied for 21st at two-under 286, following a final round of 71. Tom Kim ranked last among those who made the cut, as he tied for 52nd at nine-over 297. He shot a 79 on the final day that included three double bogeys.