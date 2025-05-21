ILLIT to drop new EP next month

Rising K-pop girl group ILLIT will return with a new album next month.

Belift Lab, the group’s agency, announced Monday on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse that the quintet will unleash its third EP, “bomb,” on June 16.

The EP tells the story of the group expanding its world on its own style through interactions with “you,” according to the agency.

K-pop girl group ILLIT (Yonhap)

ILLIT rose to global prominence following its debut last year, with “Magnetic” becoming the first debut single by a K-pop act to enter both the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The group will hold its first “fan concert” in Seoul on June 7 and 8, featuring live performances, talk sessions and various fan engagement activities.