Hybe to establish India unit in second half

South Korean K-pop giant Hybe said Monday it will establish a new subsidiary in India in the second half of this year as part of its ongoing effort to broaden the global reach of K-pop.

Hybe has previously expanded into the United States, South America, Japan and China.

“With the aim of launching (the Indian unit) in September or October, we’re currently conducting local market research and handling the necessary procedures to establish the corporate entity,” said the company behind BTS, Seventeen and other global acts in a statement.

The move is a key element of Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy, which seeks to apply the core principles of the K-pop business model to diverse music markets by adapting to local cultures and consumer preferences, according to the company.

Bang is directly supervising the strategy, which he sees as critical to ensuring the long-term viability of K-pop in an increasingly competitive global music industry.

India, with a population of over 1.4 billion, represents one of the world’s largest and most dynamic music markets.