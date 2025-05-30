Hybe establishes Chinese unit to bolster advance of its artists

Hybe, the K-pop company behind BTS, Seventeen and Enhypen, has set up a Chinese subsidiary to support its artists’ expansion into the market, the company said Thursday.

Hybe China Co., Ltd. was launched April 2 in Beijing, becoming Hybe’s fourth overseas branch after those in Japan, the United States and Latin America.

The Beijing-based entity will focus on backing Hybe artists’ activities in China, company officials said.

Rival K-pop agencies SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment already operate their own Chinese branches.

SM and JYP have also debuted China-based idol groups — WayV and Boy Story, respectively.

Industry insiders say Hybe’s move may reflect growing expectations that China will loosen its tacit ban on South Korean entertainment content, which has been in place for several years.

Despite the market’s potential, Hybe China is not expected to immediately launch a talent audition program or debut a local K-pop group, according to sources familiar with the matter. The unit is likely to play a more limited role than Hybe’s other overseas arms, such as Hybe Japan and Hybe America, which have launched localized idol groups.

Pledis Entertainment, a label under Hybe, had previously set up its own Chinese unit, Pledis China, in 2018, prior to its acquisition by Hybe.

“Pledis China will focus on its current role of supporting Pledis artists,” a Hybe official said.