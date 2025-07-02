Hwang Dong-hyuk explains final message of ‘Squid Game’

The protagonist of “Squid Game,” Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), is no hero. Yet, in the series’ final moments, he makes a profoundly heroic choice that symbolizes how ordinary people can create a better world, according to the series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“He is not an extraordinary man with some kind of supernatural power. He simply made the best decision possible for him,” Hwang said during an interview with local reporters in Seoul on Monday.

“Likewise, this world can’t be changed for the better by a few but by the small acts of ordinary people like him,” he said, elaborating on the theme that meaningful change comes from the ground up.

Netflix’s Korean original series aired its last six episodes Friday, closing the curtain on the saga of Gi-hun and the hundreds of desperate contestants.

While the latest season debuted with a bang, ranking atop the streaming platform’s global chart upon release, the finale has been met with sharply divided reactions from viewers.

The director said he was not surprised, given that the show’s meteoric rise created an impossible set of expectations.

“Unlike the first season, which premiered with virtually no expectations, the following two seasons were released under the pressure of a heightened bar,” he said.

“Some hoped to see more exciting games, while others wanted more serious social commentary, and still others hoped for deeper narratives about their favorite characters.”

He added that all responses, whether good or bad, were “understandable.”

Hwang also shared that he had originally envisioned a different ending for Gi-hun but changed course in the middle of writing the script after rethinking the message he wanted to convey with “Squid Game.”

“As I was writing, I couldn’t help but notice the world was changing for the worse,” he said. “Life was becoming more difficult economically, and social inequality was deepening.”

He also cited climate change, another source of frustration, noting that while the crisis is worsening, there has been no concrete action to resolve it and only noises calling for action.

At the center of the world’s deteriorating problems lies the selfishness of rich countries and older generations, who want to keep what they have already had, according to Hwang.

“Before it is too late, it is time to push the pause button, give back what we have and do something to make the world a better place.”

This is where the baby of contestant No. 222 enters the picture, serving as a powerful symbol for the generations to come, according to him.

Regarding the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, the director pictured him as a deeply conflicted character who simultaneously hates and admires Gi-hun.

As a former contestant who ultimately gave in to pressure and killed others to survive the deadly games, the Front Man attempts to corrupt Gi-hun. His goal was to see him degenerate into a similar figure and prove anyone would break as he did, but his efforts were to no avail.

Hwang explained the Front Man’s decision to return Gi-hun’s belongings to his daughter in the sixth episode was a gesture of respect. He added that the subsequent bombing of the game site shows that the Front Man ultimately loses his showdown with Gi-hun.

The Front Man’s story may not be over. Both the director and actor Lee have hinted at a potential spinoff, and for good reason: The character’s past remains largely unexplored by the finale, offering plenty of room for a new narrative.

Feeling that he has now conveyed the entire message he intended for the main series, Hwang expressed interest in telling a different kind of story. He specifically suggested exploring the three-year time jump between the first and second seasons.

“If that happened, it would be a purely entertaining story without any serious social commentary.”

He also denied rumors of a U.S. version of “Squid Game,” calling them “groundless.”

For now, he plans to take time off to relax, eat well and regain his physical strength.

“‘Squid Game’ for me is a project I am deeply grateful for, not just for the huge public acclaim, but for the personal journey it provided,” he said.

“It made me discover who I am. Looking back, I did a lot of self-exploration while making this series, thinking about how I would live my life.”