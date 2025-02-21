Hundreds evacuate from U.S. singer’s Seoul concert after bomb threat: police

A bomb threat at a concert held by American singer-rapper 2hollis in Seoul led to a temporary evacuation of hundreds of attendees Friday, according to police.

According to officials, a police report was received at 6:24 p.m. claiming that an explosive device had been planted at the concert venue in Itaewon, central Seoul, where the performance by 2hollis, whose real name is Hollis Frazier-Herndon, was under way.

A police SWAT team and firefighters conducted a thorough search of the venue for over an hour but found no hazardous materials. The concert later resumed without further incident.

Authorities said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the threat.