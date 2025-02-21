Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Hundreds evacuate from U.S. singer’s Seoul concert after bomb threat: police
February 21, 2025
A bomb threat at a concert held by American singer-rapper 2hollis in Seoul led to a temporary evacuation of hundreds of attendees Friday, according to police.
According to officials, a police report was received at 6:24 p.m. claiming that an explosive device had been planted at the concert venue in Itaewon, central Seoul, where the performance by 2hollis, whose real name is Hollis Frazier-Herndon, was under way.
A police SWAT team and firefighters conducted a thorough search of the venue for over an hour but found no hazardous materials. The concert later resumed without further incident.
Authorities said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the threat.