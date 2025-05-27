Hitting streak reaches 7 games for Giants’ Lee; Kim scores run in Dodgers’ win

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has now hit safely in seven straight games.

From the No. 3 spot in the lineup, Lee batted 2-for-4 in the Giants’ 3-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday (local time), raising his batting average from .281 to .285.

The seven-game run is tied for the second-longest hitting streak this season for Lee, who enjoyed an eight-game streak from March 29 to April 7.

Lee kept the streak with a single off starter Keider Montero in the top of the first inning.

After grounding out in the fourth inning, Lee picked up his second hit of the game in the sixth inning with a single against reliever Tyler Holton.

Lee grounded out in his final at-bat in the eighth inning.

Lee and Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece, but Matt Chapman was the only other Giant to record a hit in this loss.

After a sluggish start to the month of May, Lee has shown some signs of life at the plate, batting .346/.414/.423 in his past seven games.

Also in Major League Baseball on Monday, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 0-for-3 but scored a run in his team’s 7-2 road victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Kim batted ninth and played second base in his first start since last Tuesday.

He was stranded after reaching first on a fielder’s choice grounder in the top of the second inning. He then struck out swinging against starter Gavin Williams in the fourth inning.

Kim hit in another fielder’s choice grounder in the sixth and moved to second when Shohei Ohtani drew a walk before scoring on a follow-up single by Mookie Betts. Kim’s run pushed the Dodgers’ lead to 5-1.

He was lifted for pinch hitter Miguel Rojas to begin the top of the eighth.

Kim is now batting .366/.395/.463 in 19 games as a big league rookie.