‘Hi-Five’ tops weekend box office, edging out ‘Mission: Impossible 8′

South Korean action comedy “Hi-Five” seized the top spot at the local weekend box office, unseating the latest “Mission: Impossible” installment, data showed Monday.

According to the Korean Film Council, the comedy movie, directed by Kang Hyeong-cheol, drew approximately 380,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday.

Premiering Friday, the movie follows five ordinary people whose lives take a dramatic turn after receiving organ transplants.

“Hi-Five” ended the reign of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” Tom Cruise’s eighth installment of the popular action franchise, which had held the No. 1 position since its local theatrical debut May 17.

It has attracted a cumulative audience of 2.47 million to date. During the weekend, the film attracted about 371,000 moviegoers.

Coming in third was “Big Deal,” starring Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-jin, which sold 131,000 tickets over the weekend. Inspired by a real-life story, the film revolves around two men entangled in a merger case during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.