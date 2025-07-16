Heavy rains expected to soak Seoul, central regions

The state weather agency on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall across the country until Thursday, with downpours of more than 200 millimeters per hour expected in southern Gyeonggi Province.

Around 50 to 150 millimeters of rain was expected in the greater Seoul area and parts of Chungcheong Province, 20 to 100 mm in the Jeolla provinces and 30 to 100 mm in the Gyeongsang provinces until the following day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The KMA said it will issue a heavy rain advisory across Seoul at 5 p.m. A heavy rain advisory is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 60 mm in three hours or 110 mm in 12 hours.

The interior ministry activated the Level 1 operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the greater Seoul area and Chungcheong Province as of 3 p.m.

Vice Interior Minister Kim Min-jae called on authorities to take thorough measures to minimize damage and respond preemptively to prevent any casualties.

He also urged the public to stay updated on the weather and avoid dangerous areas such as those at risk of landslides and underground facilities.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed 29 urban streams and four riverside parking lots in Seoul.

No major damage has been reported.