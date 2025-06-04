- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Head of far-right group accused of opinion rigging during election banned from leaving country
Police on Wednesday launched an investigation into a conservative education organization accused of online opinion manipulation in the final days of the June 3 presidential election campaign.
Police said it banned Son Hyo-sook, head of the far-right group “Rhee Park School,” from leaving the country, and raided the group’s office in Seoul to secure evidence earlier in the day.
Last week, the online news outlet Newstapa reported that the education group, named after former conservative Presidents Rhee Syng-man and Park Chung-hee, has been operating a team of online commenters to sway public opinion in favor of then conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and against Lee Jae-myung, the then liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate who won Tuesday’s presidential election.
The team allegedly instructed its members to write online comments praising Kim as well as ones critical of Lee in a coordinated manner, according to Newstapa.
In response, the DP filed a complaint against the group, accusing it of election law violations and obstruction of business.