Head of election regulator urges citizens to vote in presidential election
The chief of the election regulator on Monday appealed to citizens to vote in Tuesday’s presidential election, saying that the election could reshape the nation and offer an opportunity for national unity.
Roh Tae-ak, chairperson of the National Election Commission (NEC), made the remarks in a public address, a day before voters head to the polls to pick the successor of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.
“This is an important election to move beyond conflict and division in our society to a nation of harmony and hope,” he said, encouraging voters to cast their ballots.
He also expressed concern that the short campaign period may not have allowed voters enough time to thoroughly assess the candidates and their policies.
“I hope voters will take the time to review the policies and qualifications of the candidates once more today to make a wise decision tomorrow,” Roh said.
Tuesday’s election comes just 60 days after Yoon was officially removed from office on April 4 as the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over his declaration of martial law in December.