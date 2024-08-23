Harris says she will not cozy up to dictators like Kim Jong-un

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she will not “cozy up to” dictators like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom she cast as “rooting for” her Republican rival Donald Trump.

In her nomination acceptance speech in Chicago on Thursday, Vice President Harris took aim at former President Trump, who has long boasted about his personal ties with Kim, stressing she knows “where I stand” in the “struggle between democracy and tyranny.”

“I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-un who are rooting for Trump,” she told a cheering crowd of Democrats on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention.

“They know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors. They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable because he wants to be an autocrat himself,” she added.

The remarks reinforced expectations that Harris, if elected, could focus on working together with allies to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats while leaving the door open for dialogue with Pyongyang — largely in line with President Joe Biden’s approach.

Offering clarity on what had been her sketchy foreign policy vision, she affirmed her commitment to reinforcing America’s global leadership and standing “strong” with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) while decrying Trump’s controversial stump speech in February that drew the ire of NATO allies.

“I will make sure that we lead the world into the future, that America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century, and that we strengthen, not abdicate, our global leadership,” she said in an emphatic voice.

“Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade our allies, said Russia ‘do whatever the hell they want,’” she added.

She was referring to Trump’s remarks during a campaign rally, where he said that if reelected, he would “encourage” Russia to do whatever it wants to do to “delinquent” NATO members that fail to meet their defense spending commitments.

The Democratic flag bearer laid out her vision to realize if she becomes the nation’s commander-in-chief.

“I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” she said.

She also highlighted her determination to safeguard America’s ideals.

“As president, I will never waver in defense of America’s security and ideals because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand, and I know where the United States belongs,” she said.

Touching on her past life as a prosecutor, Harris recalled the five words that she said before a judge: “Kamala Harris, for the people” — the main theme that resonated throughout the convention over the past four days. With that leitmotif in mind, she declared her acceptance of the nomination.

“On behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks … on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America,” she said.

She expressed her commitment to promoting unity among all Americans and charting a “new way forward” rather than “going back.”

“I want you to know I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power,” she said.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense, and always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work.”

She also took a jab at Trump.

“Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he’s ever had — himself,” she said.

During the pomp-filled convention, Harris, a daughter of Jamaican- and Indian-born parents, was formally crowned as the Democratic presidential nominee for the Nov. 5 general election. She has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former congressman, social studies teacher and football coach, as her running mate.

Should she win the election, she would become the nation’s first female president.

Her nomination followed a tumultuous period marked by an assassination attempt against Trump last month and Biden’s unprecedented exit from the presidential race days later.

Harris was sworn in as vice president in January 2021, making history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American to hold that post.

She was inaugurated as a senator of California in 2017 and previously served as the attorney general of California and district attorney of San Francisco.