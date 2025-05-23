‘Happiest man in the world’: Spurs captain Son Heung-min savors Europa League title

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min had been having the same dream for the past seven days, leading up to the final of the UEFA Europa League against Manchester United in Spain this week. In that dream, the South Korean star won the European title for his first trophy with the North London club.

And it all became reality Wednesday at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, where Tottenham prevailed 1-0. As the team’s captain, Son got to touch the trophy first, and hoisted it in front of his teammates and staff to celebrate afterward.

\

“Feeling amazing. That’s what I’ve always dreamed about,” Son told TNT Sports in an on-field interview. “Today is the day that the dream came true. What can I say? I am so, so happy. Happiest man in the world.”

Spurs were chasing their first title since winning the English Football League Cup in 2008, and Son himself had not won any silverware since beginning his senior European club career with Hamburger SV in Germany in 2010. Having been with Tottenham since 2015, Son ended both droughts to wrap up an otherwise dismal season on a high note.

“I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly,” Son said. “Last seven days, I was dreaming about this game every single day. Same picture, same dream. And it finally happened. I can now sleep easy, and I can enjoy it.”

Son said he was looking forward to celebrating the victory with his teammates.

“Today is the day we can celebrate. Let’s make it the day that they will never forget,” he said before cracking, “Maybe I’ll miss the flight.”

Son also thanked his teammates for riding the storm in a disappointing Premier League season, with the club languishing in 17th place to stay just above the relegation zone in the 20-team competition.

“When you look at the whole season, there will always be some situations where you’re having a tough time, but as players, we always stuck together,” he said. “I’m very lucky to have such an amazing group of players with me.”

Son, the fifth-highest goal scorer in Spurs history, said he could call himself “a legend of this club,” at least for this day, after securing the team’s first trophy in 17 years.

He has long achieved legend status in his native South Korea, where fans were up for the 4 a.m. kickoff.

“Very proud to be Korean and win the trophy,” Son said. “I just want to say thank you to Korean fans. They are supporting me like crazy.”