Hanni of NewJeans receives new S. Korean visa amid dispute with ADOR

Hanni, a member of K-pop girl group NewJeans, has received a new visa to stay in South Korea after her previous visa reportedly expired amid an ongoing contract dispute with the group’s agency, ADOR, a social media post showed Wednesday.

According to the Instagram account managed by the members’ parents, the 20-year-old Australian singer received a new visa Tuesday amid speculation about her legal status in the country.

Hanni’s previous visa reportedly expired earlier this month, following the singers’ unilateral declaration in November of the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR, citing a breach of obligations.

Foreigners wishing to work in the local entertainment industry are required to obtain an E-6 visa, which typically allows for a stay of up to two years. The Instagram post did not elaborate on the type of visa Hanni received.

Hanni’s visa issuance follows an announcement by the singers last week that they would rebrand themselves as NJZ and have their debut performance under the new name in Hong Kong next month.

ADOR has maintained that the contract remains valid and has filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation of its validity. The company has also applied for an injunction to prohibit the group from signing advertising contracts independently.