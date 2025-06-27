- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Ha Jung-woo to break 19-year hiatus from TV via new tvN series
Ha Jung-woo is set to make his television comeback after 19 years in an upcoming tvN drama, the production’s PR agency said Thursday.
The series, with the Korean title “How to Become a Building Owner in South Korea,” stars Ha as Soo-jong, a landlord grappling with interest payments on his building and ultimately getting caught up in a crime amid his financial struggles.
The actor was last seen on television in MBC’s 2007 drama “H.I.T.”
Im Soo-jung, whose latest work includes the 2023 film “Single in Seoul,” will co-star as Soo-jong’s wife.
Im Phil-sung, director of Netflix’s “Persona” (2019), will helm the series and novelist Oh Han-ki will make his debut as a series scriptwriter.
The series is expected to premiere in the first half of next year.