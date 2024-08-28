‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 set for release on Sept. 27

The second season of Netflix’s Korean original series “Gyeongseong Creature” is set to premiere on Sept. 27, the global streaming service said Wednesday.

“Gyeongseong Creature 2″ shifts the setting to present-day Seoul, following Ho-jae, a character who closely resembles Jang Tae-sang from the first season, and Yoon Chae-ok, as they uncover mysterious events and connections.

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee reprise their roles as Ho-jae and Chae-ok, respectively.

New additions to the cast include Lee Moo-saeng, who plays Captain Kuroko, the leader of an elite group of agents operating under covert orders.

The first season, which debuted in January, was set in 1945 Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul) on the cusp of Korea’s liberation from Japanese rule.

It depicted the chilling story of Imperial Japan’s biological experiments to create a monster. Park portrayed Jang Tae-sang, who infiltrated a hospital conducting these experiments in search of a missing Korean geisha, while Han played Yoon Chae-ok, who joined Jang’s mission to find her missing mother.