Gov’t, ruling party agree to toughen measures against workplace bullying
The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Friday to come up with tougher measures to prevent workplace bullying following the death of a freelance weathercaster who died last year amid allegations of harassment from her colleagues.
Senior government officials and PPP lawmakers held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed whether to conduct a special inspection of broadcaster MBC regarding the allegations Oh Yoanna, the late freelance weathercaster, had suffered workplace harassment.
“The government and the PPP share the same concerns over the fact that a young worker died as a result of conflict among the employees and that the company took no immediate action upon recognizing the situation is of significant concern,” Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP’s top policymaker, said during a press briefing.
The two sides also decided to actively seek a special inspection by the labor ministry if the broadcaster’s internal investigation is delayed or deemed insufficient.
The PPP plans to introduce a special bill aimed at preventing workplace harassment for freelance and platform workers.