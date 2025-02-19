Gov’t, rival parties to hold 4-way talks to discuss chips bill, others

The government and rival political parties will hold four-way talks this week to discuss a special law on semiconductors and other pending issues, officials said Wednesday, amid low expectations of a breakthrough in their standoff.

Key agenda items at Thursday’s meeting include issues such as pension reform, a supplementary budget and a special law that seeks to exempt semiconductor workers from South Korea’s 52-hour workweek system.

The Semiconductor Special Act failed to pass last year due to political disagreements over exemptions to the 52-hour workweek system. Currently, the country’s workweek system limits employees to 40 regular hours and 12 hours of overtime per week.

Observers say both parties are focused on rallying support for their own party and appear to be unwilling to make any concessions amid the possibility of a snap presidential election as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial nears its final stages.

The meeting will be attended by acting President Choi Sang-mok and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, as well as Kwon Young-se, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Chairman Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party.