Gov’t launches electronic arrival card system for incoming foreigners
February 24, 2025
Foreigners entering South Korea can fill out their arrival card online up to three days in advance starting Monday, the justice ministry said.
The new electronic arrival form, dubbed e-Arrival card, is expected to shorten screening time and relieve congestion at airports, thereby helping attract more tourists, the ministry said.
Previously, foreigners entering South Korea for short-term visits, including for tourism, were required to fill out paper arrival cards manually at the airport.
The ministry plans to maintain the paper-based system until the end of the year in conjunction with the new electronic system to prevent confusion.