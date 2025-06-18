- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Gov’t checks safety measures ahead of heavy monsoon rains in central region
Monsoon rains are forecast to drench South Korea’s central region this week, prompting authorities to inspect preventative measures against heavy rain damage, officials said Wednesday.
More than 200 millimeters of rain is expected to soak the region from Thursday to Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said, raising alarm over possible damage from landslides and flash floods.
In response, the interior ministry convened an interagency meeting earlier in the day to inspect and discuss safety and preventative measures against such types of damage during the monsoon season.
Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Yi Han-kyung, who presided over the meeting, asked the public to refrain from leaving their homes and entering areas susceptible to damage during heavy rain.
“As we enter monsoon season, the government will thoroughly conduct flood damage preventative measures that have been prepared so that the same type of damage does not happen again,” he said.