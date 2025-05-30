- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Gov’t approves 66 regulatory sandbox projects in mobility, hydrogen sectors for tech advancements
The government said Friday it has approved 66 regulatory sandbox projects to promote innovation in the advanced industries of mobility and hydrogen, as well as other fields.
In the mobility sector, the government gave a nod to the pilot testing of wireless charging of self-driving electric vehicles (EVs) by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development has been approved to demonstrate an unmanned underwater vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells, while Kia Corp. has received permission to test a mobile hydrogen fuel cell generator capable of rapid power supply in emergency situations.
Regulatory sandbox projects allow companies to test innovative products, services and business models with temporary regulatory flexibility and without oversight from authorities.
“We reviewed demonstration applications involving products and services that utilize advanced technologies, with a particular focus on areas of the development of next-generation defense technologies,” an official at the ministry said.
The official added that the government will continue to support the testing and commercialization of new technologies across various sectors.