Global freedom index for S. Korea drops over Yoon’s martial law declaration

An annual global freedom index for South Korea dropped two points this year from a year earlier, a report from a U.S.-based freedom watchdog showed Friday, highlighting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed bid to impose martial law in December.

According to the “Freedom in the World 2025″ report by Freedom House, South Korea scored 81 points out of 100 in the index — 49 points out of 60 in terms of civil liberties and 32 points out of 40 in terms of political rights.

Finland topped this year’s list with 100 points, followed by Norway, New Zealand and Sweden with 99. South Korea tied South Africa with 81 points.

Last year, South Korea scored 83 points, receiving a point higher in each of the two categories.

South Korea still remained categorized as a “free” country this year, along with 85 others out of the total 208 countries and territories in the index, which classifies them as “free,” “partly free” or “not free.”

The report highlighted Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration, describing it as an attempt to “circumvent the opposition-controlled parliament and suppress its investigations of his wife and cabinet, throwing the country into a dramatic constitutional crisis.”

“The move highlighted one of the biggest threats faced by democracies around the world: elected leaders who attack democratic institutions,” it said. “The declaration of martial law was quickly nullified in South Korea, as legislators, civil society, and ordinary people came together to defend their freedoms.”

The report also noted instances of “persecuting” the media in South Korea.

“Before President Yoon tried to seize control by declaring martial law, South Korean authorities had routinely targeted individual journalists and news organizations that produced critical or embarrassing coverage of Yoon’s administration,” it said.

Meanwhile, North Korea was again assessed as one of the most repressive countries in the world, earning only 3 points in the freedom index — zero points in terms of political rights and 3 points in terms of civil liberties.

The only countries or territories behind North Korea in the index were the Gaza Strip and Sudan at 2 points, South Sudan and Turkmenistan at 1 point, Tibet at zero points and Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine at -1 point.

North Korea has consistently been ranked in the group of the worst nations for freedom since the organization published the first annual report in 1973.