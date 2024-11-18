Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon releases new album

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, released her new solo EP, “Letter To Myself,” on Monday, her agency, SM Entertainment, said.

The six-track album features a title song of the same name, which combines lyrical and explosive melodies.

Taeyeon said the album conveys a message of warm consolation through its narrator who affirms herself and moves forward.

“One item on my long-standing ‘To do list’ has been crossed off. I feel quite a sense of achievement,” Taeyeon was quoted as saying in a press release. “To myself, I want to say, ‘Let’s keep doing what I’ve always done,’ and to the listeners, ‘I hope you continue to be thirsty for more, and I’ll consistently work to fulfill that.’”