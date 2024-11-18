Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon releases new album

November 18, 2024

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, released her new solo EP, “Letter To Myself,” on Monday, her agency, SM Entertainment, said.

The six-track album features a title song of the same name, which combines lyrical and explosive melodies.

Taeyeon said the album conveys a message of warm consolation through its narrator who affirms herself and moves forward.

“One item on my long-standing ‘To do list’ has been crossed off. I feel quite a sense of achievement,” Taeyeon was quoted as saying in a press release. “To myself, I want to say, ‘Let’s keep doing what I’ve always done,’ and to the listeners, ‘I hope you continue to be thirsty for more, and I’ll consistently work to fulfill that.’”

Taeyeon of K-pop group Girls' Generation is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
