Girl group Nmixx to drop new album next month
February 19, 2025
K-pop girl group Nmixx will release its fourth EP, “Fe304: Forward,” on March 17, the group said Wednesday.
The sextet shared the news on social media, along with a promotional poster.
The EP marks the last of the group’s “Fe304″ album series, following “Fe304: Break” and “Fe304: Stick Out,” according to JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency.
In the new release, the members will tell the story of the six Nmixx members who arrive and settle in the real world, known as the “field,” the agency added.