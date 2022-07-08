Girl group aespa’s ‘Girls’ becomes most-preordered album by K-pop girl group

A teaser image for girl group aespa’s second EP “Girls” set to drop at 1 p.m. on July 8, 2022, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We were surprised and happy to hear the news that preorders for our second EP ‘Girls’ have exceeded 1.61 million copies,” aespa said through its agency. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and we will be aespa that shows better music and performances in the future.”