Girl group aespa kicks off North American, European tour

K-pop girl group aespa has kicked off its North American and European tour with its first concert in the United States, the group’s agency said Thursday.

The quartet began “SYNK: Parallel Line” at accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle on Tuesday (local time), with tickets selling out, according to SM Entertainment.

During the performance, aespa showcased hit songs from last year, “Supernova,” “Armageddon” and “Whiplash,” as well as new tracks, such as “Die Trying” and “Flights, Not Feelings.”

The group will visit cities in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain for the tour.