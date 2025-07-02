Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo ends subpar June with hitless game

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has wrapped up a subpar month of June with his fourth consecutive hitless game.

Lee went 0-for-4 in a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Monday (local time). It brought his batting average down to .240, his lowest mark since the second game of the season on March 29.

Lee bounced into a 3-6-3 double play in the top of the second inning and then flied out in his next three trips to the plate.

The second-year South Korean outfielder has not recorded a hit since hitting a triple last Thursday. His four-game hitless drought matches his career high: Lee also went four games, from June 18 to June 22 this year, without a hit.

Lee batted just .143 in June with an on-base percentage of .277 and a slugging percentage of .274.

For the season, he has a .240/.311/.393 line in 82 games.

After a scorching start to his second season in the majors, Lee had a .319/.375/.526 line at the end of April. But he struggled to a .231/.270/.343 line in May before slumping even more in June.

Lee still leads the Giants with 17 doubles and six triples, and ranks second on the team with 74 hits and 46 runs scored.