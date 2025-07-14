Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo, Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong get 3 hits each in rival clash

Two South Korean major leaguers each had a three-hit game in their clubs’ rival showdown in San Francisco.

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants batted 3-for-4 and knocked in three runs to help his team beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday (local time).

The Dodgers’ South Korean second baseman Kim Hye-seong also went 3-for-4 and stole two bags in the losing cause.

This was the second meeting in Major League Baseball this season between the two former teammates with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization. Lee signed with the Giants in late 2023, and Kim joined the Dodgers in January this year.

Back on June 14 in Los Angeles, Kim batted 1-for-4 while Lee went hitless in the Dodgers 11-5 victory.

Batting sixth in this game, Lee struck out swinging in the bottom second before delivering a two-run triple in the bottom fourth to put the Giants up 3-2.

With one out and men on first and second, Lee sent a flyball off Dustin May toward the wall in right-center field, over the outstretched hand of right fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Both runners came home as Lee collected his team-leading eighth triple of the year.

Lee is second overall in the National League in triples, behind only Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lee, though, was tagged out at home trying to score on a flyball to left by Casey Schmitt.

As part of the five-run fifth inning for the Giants, Lee came through with an RBI single that put the Giants up 8-2.

Lee then singled to center in the seventh inning for his sixth three-hit game of 2025. This was also Lee’s fifth game this season with at least three RBIs.

Lee is now batting .251/.316/.404 in 90 games. After batting just .143 in June, Lee is hitting .355 in eight games so far in July, with three multihit games.

Batting eighth for the Dodgers, Kim singled to Lee in center field in the top third and then swiped second base. Kim scored when Shohei Ohtani homered to right field.

Kim struck out in the fifth inning before hitting a single and stealing second base again in the sixth inning.

Kim collected his third hit with a double to left field in the eighth inning — the third three-hit effort of his rookie campaign.

Despite having played only 46 of the Dodgers’ 95 games so far, Kim is second on the team with 11 steals, one behind Ohtani, who has played 93 games.

For the season, Kim is batting .349/.389/.481. He has gone just 3-for-21 in his eight previous games.