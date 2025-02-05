- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
G-Dragon to release 3rd album ‘Ubermensch’ later this month
G-Dragon of BIGBANG is set to release his third solo album, titled “Ubermensch,” on Feb. 25, his agency said Tuesday.
The title of the new album came from the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche, referring to the ideal individual who transcends conventional values and societal limitations, according to Galaxy Corporation.
Through the album, the singer-songwriter aims to showcase a stronger, more resilient side of himself — one that has overcome his own challenges, the company added.
The album marks his first LP in 11 years, following “COUP D’ETAT,” which came out in September 2013.
Late last year, G-Dragon dropped two singles, “Power” and “Home Sweet Home,” both of which topped local music charts, cementing his enduring popularity and musical influence.