G-Dragon to hold first world tour in 8 years

K-pop star G-Dragon will launch his first individual world tour in eight years with two concerts in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, next month, the gigs’ organizer said Wednesday.

The “Ubermensch in Korea” tour will start at Goyang Stadium on March 29-30, according to Coupang Play.

It marks the singer-rapper’s first standalone concerts in about eight years since his last world tour in 2017, which drew 650,000 fans with 36 performances.

Details of the new world tour have not yet been officially unveiled.

During the upcoming shows, the BIGBANG leader will perform his latest releases, including “Power,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Too Bad” and “Drama.”