G-Dragon to headline U.S. music festival

K-pop star G-Dragon will perform as a headliner at the Head in the Clouds Los Angeles 2025, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, said Thursday.

Head in the Clouds Los Angeles is a global music festival organized by 88rising, an Asian American entertainment company, to showcase Asian artists to the United States.

G-Dragon will take the stage on the first day of the two-day event, which will be held May 31 and June 1 (U.S. time).

The lineup also includes 2NE1, Dean, DPR Ian and more.

G-Dragon, the leader of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, is set to release “Ubermensch” (Superman) on Feb. 25, marking his first solo album in 11 years and 5 months.

As the title presents, G-Dragon aims to present a more intense and refined version of himself, embodying the concept of self-transcendence.