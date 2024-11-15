Former Riize member Seunghan to make solo debut next year

Seunghan, who left boy group Riize last month following a controversy over his private life, will debut as a soloist in the second half of next year, his agency said Friday.

“Seunghan is preparing for a solo debut with a target of the second half of next year,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “Seunghan is continuing his practice while receiving comprehensive support for training, production and management to ensure a successful debut.”

The 21-year-old debuted as a member of the originally seven-member group in September last year but went on an indefinite hiatus from group activities two months later, following the leak of controversial videos and photos from his trainee days.

Former Riize member Seunghan is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

SM announced last month that Seunghan would return to Riize, which sparked an intense backlash from the group’s fanbase. Fans organized boycotts and protests demanding Seunghan’s permanent removal, prompting him to depart from the group just two days after the announcement.

“Seunghan intends to showcase his talent and pursue his dreams revealing a new side of himself as a solo artist,” the agency said.