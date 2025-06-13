Foreign ministry reviews ways to protect S. Koreans in Middle East over Israel’s strike on Iran

The foreign ministry said Friday it reviewed ways to protect South Korean nationals in the Middle East and will take necessary steps to secure their safety amid growing tensions following a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran.

The message came at a meeting, presided over by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, over the security situations in the Middle East, also attended via online links by some chiefs of the country’s overseas missions in the Middle East, including Seoul’s top envoys to Israel, Iran and Iraq, according to the ministry.

Kim said the ministry will closely monitor the possibility of a sudden change in the security situation in the Middle East.

“The ministry will do its best to maintain constant communication channels between the headquarters and overseas diplomatic missions so as to secure the safety of Korean nationals overseas,” Kim said.

The foreign ministry said there has been no damage to South Korean nationals related to Israel’s attack on Iran. About 100 South Koreans are currently staying in Iran.