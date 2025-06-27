Foreign films hit yearly high in May, led by ‘Mission: Impossible 8′

Cinema attendance for foreign movies in South Korea hit a yearly high last month, driven by the latest “Mission: Impossible” installment, data showed Thursday.

Foreign films drew 8.53 million viewers in May, up nearly 57 percent from the previous month. Correspondingly, total revenue for these films surged 61.2 percent month-on-month to reach approximately 82.5 billion won (US$61 million), according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” alone attracted 2.33 million moviegoers in May, followed by “A Minecraft Movie” with 930,000.

Meanwhile, domestic films saw a weaker performance, attracting a total of 3.79 million moviegoers during the same period.