Footballer Hwang Ui-jo given suspended prison term for illegal filming
Footballer Hwang Ui-jo was sentenced to a suspended one-year prison term Friday for illegally filming his sexual encounters with a woman.
The striker for the Turkish professional football club Alanyaspor was indicted on charges of filming two women without their consent on four occasions between June and September 2022.
The Seoul Central District Court convicted him of charges related to one woman but acquitted him of charges related to the other, suspending the sentence for two years.
“Considering that he filmed them with a cellphone during sexual intercourse against their will, the number of times the crime was committed and the specific details of the filmed material, the nature of the crime is not good,” the court said.
“Given the seriousness of the socially harmful effects of illegal filming, it is necessary to punish strictly,” it added.
The court noted, however, that Hwang admitted to his crime and expressed remorse, and that the video was shared on social media through a third party.