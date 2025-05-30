FM voices hope S. Korea’s foreign policy path to be maintained under next gov’t

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul voiced hope Thursday that the incoming government will maintain the current foreign policy approach taken by the government of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Cho made the remark as he outlined the diplomatic progress made under his term, highlighting that those efforts have served to deal with the complex and unstable geopolitical landscape faced by the world today.

South Korea is set to choose its next president next Tuesday, following the impeachment and ouster of Yoon over his botched martial law attempt in December.

“The core lines of effort that I have highlighted have been serving as Korea’s compass for navigating the turbulent geopolitical waters of our time,” Cho said in a welcome speech during a banquet dinner hosted for foreign diplomats and guests on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul delivers remarks during a banquet dinner hosted for foreign diplomats on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Jeju Island, South Korea, on May 29, 2025. (Yonhap)

Cho said South Korea has been broadening its diplomatic horizons by upgrading the bilateral alliance with the United States and advancing cooperation with Japan.

Cho also noted that strategically managing relations with China and Russia has also been part of such efforts, as well as deepening partnerships with the Group of Seven advanced nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

He went on to point out that the government has been strengthening partnerships with the Global South, and how it has played a bridging role in international security, development cooperation and artificial intelligence.

“I genuinely believe that they have been true to Korea’s national interests and true to our deeply held ideals. I sincerely hope that the incoming administration will also see the wisdom in the approach we have taken,” Cho said.

Cho also described the establishment of diplomatic ties with Cuba and Syria during his tenure as both a personal honor and a major achievement for South Korean diplomacy, which completed diplomatic relations with all 191 U.N. member states except North Korea.