FM Cho discusses bolstering bilateral cooperation with New Zealand’s deputy PM

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held talks with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Friday and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, Cho’s office said.

Cho and Peters held a dinner banquet in Seoul and discussed various topics, including elevating bilateral ties, exchanges between high-level officials, cooperation in the economy, defense and space, and geopolitical issues, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

South Korea and New Zealand have been pushing to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The ministry said the two sides agreed to join hands for South Korea’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this year.

The ministers also touched upon various topics, including diplomacy with the United States following the launch of the Donald Trump administration, military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, and the Russia-Ukraine war.