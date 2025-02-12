Fishing boat capsizes off coast of Jeju Island; 5 among 10-person crew rescued

A fishing boat capsized off the coast of Jeju Island on Wednesday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by the coast guard, according to officials.

According to authorities, a distress signal was received at 7:56 p.m. from the 32-ton fishing vessel from approximately 12 kilometers southwest of Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo.

Based on the ship’s departure records, 10 crew members, including one Indonesian and three Vietnamese nationals, were aboard.

Of those, five — the captain and the four foreign crew members — have been rescued, authorities said.

The rescued individuals were reportedly not in life-threatening conditions. The coast guard is continuing with the search and rescue operation.