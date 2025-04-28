Fire at COEX exhibition center put out after 2 hours

A fire at the COEX exhibition center in southern Seoul was put out Friday two hours after it began, forcing some 1,200 evacuations, firefighting officials said.

The fire broke out inside a restaurant on the second floor of the exhibition center. Firefighters responded to a fire report shortly after 11 a.m. and put out the main flames around 11:40 a.m. before completing extinguishing the blaze at 1:14 p.m., according to the officials.

There were no casualties except for four people who were treated at the scene after inhaling smoke.

More than 1,200 people evacuated the exhibition center and nearby buildings as smoke billowed out into the surrounding neighborhood. The World IT Show 2025, which was under way at COEX, was suspended but it later resumed.

More than 120 firefighting personnel and 33 fire engines were deployed to the scene.

Police and firefighting authorities suspect the fire started in a kitchen hood inside the restaurant and are investigating the exact cause.