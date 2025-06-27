FIFA respects S. Korean decision on club’s mishap, leaves door open for penalty

FIFA has informed the South Korean football federation that it respects the national body’s decision to let a local club off the hook following a registration mishap, officials here said Thursday.

In addition, FIFA left the door open for the punishment of Gwangju FC of the K League 1 for further violations.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it had received a letter from FIFA saying it was up to the KFA to determine the eligibility of players in domestic competitions.

The letter was in relation to Gwangju FC’s failure to pay US$3,000 in FIFA solidarity contributions after signing forward Jasir Asani from Albania in December 2022. Such fees are distributed to players’ former clubs from their ages 12 to 23.

Gwangju FC explained they had failed to make the payment because an employee handling the matter went on leave in September 2024 without sharing the necessary information with coworkers.

FIFA imposed a registration ban on Gwangju FC on Dec. 17, 2024, and asked the KFA to provide proof that the penalty had been implemented at the national level. FIFA warned that any failure to do so could result in sanctions, which “can lead to an expulsion from FIFA competitions.”

Gwangju FC learned of the ban well after the fact because the KFA had forwarded the FIFA decision only to the employee on leave, and the email wasn’t immediately shared with other club officials. Unaware of the penalty, Gwangju deployed newly signed players in the early portion of the K League 1 season, and their rival clubs argued all Gwangju matches should be declared 3-0 losses for the offending team because they had fielded ineligible players.

FIFA lifted the ban in May this year after Gwangju FC made their payment. Prior to that decision, the KFA had said it would be “excessive” to rule new Gwangju players ineligible this season based on “an incident that occurred due to an unintentional administrative mistake.”

In the letter, FIFA pointed out that Gwangju’s new players were registered through a domestic system during the winter transfer window in early 2025 and they went on to play without any objection from the KFA.

“From Gwangju FC’s perspective, they would have concluded their players were eligible, and the decision on this situation is up to the KFA,” FIFA said, according to the KFA. “The KFA must inform other clubs that had objected to Gwangju players’ eligibility that no penalty will be imposed on matches involving those players.”

For the time being, Gwangju FC will likely avoid having their matches forfeited.

However, FIFA also said it was merely making “an administrative interpretation” of the situation and added, “We could explore imposing further sanctions or take necessary steps on the KFA or Gwangju FC in the future for their violations of the registration ban.”

FIFA did not provide further details. A KFA official said the South Korean body wasn’t asked to submit any document to that end.

“If FIFA decides it needs to look into this matter further, then it will make any necessary request,” the official said.

The KFA did not share FIFA’s letter with the media, saying the international body had advised against the move because there are still steps left to be taken between the two organizations.